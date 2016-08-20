Ánde Somby, born in Buolbmat, Norway, is a traditional Sami joik artist and an associate professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of Tromsø, specializing in Indigenous Rights Law. [1]

He has been active yoiker from 1974. He has been performing with yoiks since he was 16 years old. A 'yoiker' is a person who yoiks (a type of singing) people, animals and landscapes within Sami culture and context. He has been performing both overseas and in many countries in Europe.

His characteristic as a yoiker is firstly that he is deeply rooted in the yoik tradition. Somby comes from to the reindeer herder yoik tradition from the tundra. That yoik tradition has an emphasis on pretty technical skills for example javzan. His father Aslak Somby was reindeer herder. Ánde Somby also comes from the yoik tradition from the villages of the eastern part of the north sámi. That tradition has its emphasis on melodic yoiking and yoiks that can carry narratives. His mother Karen Kristine Porsanger Somby resided in the village Sirbma. She practised as an arctic farmer and also as a professional in duodji. Ánde Sombys second characteristic as a yoiker is that he further developed the traditional joik techniques. He has expressive performances. The wolf yoik is a signature joik in this respect.