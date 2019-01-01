Rocko SchamoniBorn 8 May 1966
Rocko Schamoni
1966-05-08
Rocko Schamoni Biography (Wikipedia)
Rocko Schamoni, (born May 8, 1966 in Lütjenburg) real name is Tobias Albrecht, is a German entertainer, author, musician, club proprietor and member of the comedy ensemble Studio Braun.
