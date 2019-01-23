Nick LoweUK singer/songwriter/instrumentalist/producer. Born 24 March 1949
Nicholas Drain Lowe (born 24 March 1949), known as Nick Lowe, is an English singer-songwriter, musician, and producer.
A noted figure in UK pub rock, power pop and new wave, Lowe has recorded a string of well-reviewed solo albums. Along with vocals, Lowe plays guitar, bass guitar, piano and harmonica. He is best known for his songs "Cruel to Be Kind" (a US Top 40 single) and "I Love the Sound of Breaking Glass" (a top 10 UK hit), as well as his production work with Elvis Costello, Graham Parker, and others. Lowe also wrote "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding", a hit for Costello. He lives in Brentford, London, England.
"Where do you begin?" - Nick Lowe celebrates Ry Cooder's lifetime of music
Nick Lowe recalls his early work with Ry Cooder and how the American roots musician branched from blues and folk to rock and more.
"Where do you begin?" - Nick Lowe celebrates Ry Cooder's lifetime of music
Nick Lowe chats to Simon Mayo
Nick Lowe chats to Simon Mayo about his festive album, Quality Street.
Nick Lowe chats to Simon Mayo
I Love The Sound Of Breaking Glass
I Love The Sound Of Breaking Glass
I Love The Sound Of Breaking Glass
So It Goes
So It Goes
So It Goes
Cruel To Be Kind
Cruel To Be Kind
Cruel To Be Kind
Heartbreaker
Heartbreaker
Heartbreaker
Children Go Where I Send Thee
Children Go Where I Send Thee
Christmas At The Airport (6 Music Session, 27 Nov 2013)
Christmas At The Airport (6 Music Session, 27 Nov 2013)
Christmas at the Airport
Christmas at the Airport
Go Where I Send Thee
Go Where I Send Thee
Go Where I Send Thee
Old Toy Trains
Old Toy Trains
Old Toy Trains
Tokyo Bay
Tokyo Bay
Tokyo Bay
Upcoming Events
27
May
2019
Nick Lowe, Los Straitjackets
Cheese & Grain, Bath, UK
2
Jun
2019
Nick Lowe
Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
3
Jun
2019
Nick Lowe, Los Straitjackets
St George's Bristol, Bristol, UK
4
Jun
2019
Nick Lowe, Los Straitjackets
The Old Market, Brighton, UK
5
Jun
2019
Nick Lowe, Los Straitjackets
Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
