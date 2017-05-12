Si Begg (born 1972) is an English electronic dance music DJ, musician and record producer. His recording career began in 1993 and he has used a number of different pseudonyms and band names, and released music in different styles on several record labels.

He has also recorded music for short films, television advertisements and video games and has performed sound design work for television channels including the BBC, Channel 4 and MTV. Most recently he has provided the soundtrack for the hit Netflix sitcom Lovesick.