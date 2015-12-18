New PantsChinese pop-punk. Formed 1996
New Pants
1996
New Pants Biography (Wikipedia)
New Pants (Chinese: 新裤子乐队; pinyin: xinkuzi yuedui) is a Chinese pop-punk band.
New Pants Tracks
Sex Drugs Internet
New Pants
Sex Drugs Internet
Sex Drugs Internet
Last played on
