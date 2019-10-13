Josipa LisacBorn 14 February 1950
Josipa Lisac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3d0e0ad-e449-4e58-a523-e713422aadbe
Josipa Lisac Biography (Wikipedia)
Josipa Lisac (born 14 February 1950) is a Croatian pop-rock singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Josipa Lisac Tracks
Sort by
O jednoj mladosti
Josipa Lisac
O jednoj mladosti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O jednoj mladosti
Last played on
Josipa Lisac Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist