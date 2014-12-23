Jørn ØienBorn 19 January 1968
Jørn Øien
1968-01-19
Jørn Øien Biography (Wikipedia)
Jørn Øien (born 19 January 1968 in Narvik) is a Norwegian jazz pianist and keyboard player. He is known from a number of festival performances and record releases, and cooperations with the likes of Thorgeir Stubø, Kjersti Stubø, Ernst-Wiggo Sandbakk, John Pål Inderberg, Tore Brunborg, Knut Værnes, Kjell Karlsen, Terje Gewelt, Roger Johansen, Paal Nilssen-Love, Per Zanussi and Torstein Lofthus.
Duner
Brynjar Rasmussen
Duner
Duner
