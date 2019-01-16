OliverLate 60s/Early 70s US pop singer. Born 22 February 1945. Died 12 February 2000
1945-02-22
William Oliver Swofford (February 22, 1945 – February 12, 2000), known professionally as Oliver, was an American pop singer, best known for his 1969 song "Good Morning Starshine" from the musical Hair as well as "Jean" (the theme from the film The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie).
Good Morning Starshine
Who Will Buy
Jean
