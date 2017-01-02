ChairliftFormed 2006. Disbanded 2017
Chairlift
2006
Chairlift Biography (Wikipedia)
Chairlift was an American synthpop band. Caroline Polachek and Aaron Pfenning formed Chairlift in 2005 while living in Boulder, Colorado, and Patrick Wimberly joined them when they moved to Brooklyn in 2007. In 2008, Chairlift released their debut album Does You Inspire You. Pfenning left the band in 2010, and as a duo, Polachek and Wimberly released two more albums: 2012's Something and 2016's Moth before announcing the end of Chairlift in December 2016.
Chairlift Tracks
Bruises
Chairlift
Bruises
Bruises
Last played on
Ch-Ching
Chairlift
Ch-Ching
Ch-Ching
Last played on
I Belong In Your Arms
Chairlift
I Belong In Your Arms
I Belong In Your Arms
Last played on
Met Before
Chairlift
Met Before
Met Before
Last played on
Get Real (Radio 1 Session, 12 Apr 2016)
Chairlift
Get Real (Radio 1 Session, 12 Apr 2016)
Moth To The Flame
Chairlift
Moth To The Flame
Moth To The Flame
Last played on
