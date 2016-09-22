Björn IsfältBorn 28 June 1942. Died 17 January 1997
1942-06-28
Björn Isfält (28 June 1942 – 17 January 1997) was a Swedish composer. At the 25th Guldbagge Awards he won the Creative Achievement award. He composed music for more than 35 films and television shows between 1970 and 1995.
My Life As A Dog
My Life As A Dog
My Life As A Dog
Last played on
A Swedish Love Story (1970) - Overture
A Swedish Love Story (1970) - Overture
A Swedish Love Story (1970) - Overture
Orchestra
Last played on
