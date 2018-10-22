U2 Biography (Wikipedia)
U2 are an Irish rock band from Dublin formed in 1976. The group consists of Bono (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), the Edge (lead guitar, keyboards, and backing vocals), Adam Clayton (bass guitar), and Larry Mullen Jr. (drums and percussion). Initially rooted in post-punk, U2's musical style has evolved throughout their career, yet has maintained an anthemic sound built on Bono's expressive vocals and the Edge's effects-based guitar textures. Their lyrics, often embellished with spiritual imagery, focus on personal and sociopolitical themes. Popular for their live performances, the group have staged several ambitious and elaborate tours over their career.
The band formed as teenagers while attending Mount Temple Comprehensive School, when they had limited musical proficiency. Within four years, they signed with Island Records and released their debut album, Boy (1980). Subsequent work such as their first UK number-one album, War (1983), and the singles "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "Pride (In the Name of Love)" helped establish U2's reputation as a politically and socially conscious group. By the mid-1980s, they had become renowned globally for their live act, highlighted by their performance at Live Aid in 1985. The group's fifth album, The Joshua Tree (1987), made them international superstars and was their greatest critical and commercial success. Topping music charts around the world, it produced their only number-one singles in the US, "With or Without You" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For".
- U2's Edge chats to Jo & Simonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pnjv9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pnjv9.jpg2018-10-23T18:25:00.000ZThe rock icons' lead guitarist talks about the band's current UK tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06pndmb
U2's Edge chats to Jo & Simon
- Who put U2 off when they turned up at their gig?!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pnmd0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pnmd0.jpg2018-10-23T18:25:00.000ZEdge tells Jo and Simon about the rock icons that put U2 off their stride at an early gighttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06pndmr
Who put U2 off when they turned up at their gig?!
- "Most fun ever on tour with those guys" - Noel Gallagher on partying hard with U2https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vjkwy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vjkwy.jpg2018-01-20T12:10:00.000ZNoel Gallagher joins Dermot to talk about supporting and partying with U2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05vjjvk
"Most fun ever on tour with those guys" - Noel Gallagher on partying hard with U2
- Go backstage with U2 on their colossal Joshua Tree tour in Brazil (U2 at the BBC)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rh13w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rh13w.jpg2017-12-19T22:00:00.000ZCat Deeley gets to go backstage with Adam, Larry, Bono and the Edge ahead of their massive gig in São Paulo, Brazil for a special programme on BBC One - U2 at the BBC.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rf9rp
Go backstage with U2 on their colossal Joshua Tree tour in Brazil (U2 at the BBC)
- U2 at the BBC - Trailerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05r3rzp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05r3rzp.jpg2017-12-14T20:00:00.000ZA one-off special packed with classic hits, new songs and revealing chat about how four school friends spent the last four decades as one of the biggest rock bands in the world.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05r3q3h
U2 at the BBC - Trailer
- U2 go record shopping in São Paulohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw8gn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw8gn.jpg2017-12-12T14:44:00.000ZThe Edge and Adam Clayton go record shopping with Cat Deeley for U2 at the BBC.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qw64j
U2 go record shopping in São Paulo
- Edge talks brand new U2!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f96jk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f96jk.jpg2017-09-06T16:30:00.000ZIn an extended chat, Edge discusses U2's new album 'Songs Of Experience' on Drivetime.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f95rg
Edge talks brand new U2!
- Edge: "U2 albums never get finished, just released!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f9cks.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f9cks.jpg2017-09-06T16:30:00.000ZEdge discusses the band's constant re-tuning ahead of the release of their 14th album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f99hv
Edge: "U2 albums never get finished, just released!"
- Edge: "U2's new single is influenced by Oscar Wilde...and Motown"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fb3bg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fb3bg.jpg2017-09-06T16:30:00.000ZEdge explains to Simon the origins of U2's new song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f99j6
Edge: "U2's new single is influenced by Oscar Wilde...and Motown"
- The Shires - With Or Without You (U2 cover) in Radio 2's Piano Roomhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059168q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059168q.jpg2017-07-18T15:32:00.000ZThe British country duo perform a unique, stripped-back version of U2's classic track, live in Radio 2's Piano Room for Ken Bruce.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059131t
The Shires - With Or Without You (U2 cover) in Radio 2's Piano Room
- "How dare you NOT mention my mullet!" - Bono on the original Joshua Tree showshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05823sc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05823sc.jpg2017-07-07T17:10:00.000ZBono calls Simon to request a Bowie song - and to talk about U2's 'Joshua Tree 30' tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05822n9
"How dare you NOT mention my mullet!" - Bono on the original Joshua Tree shows
- Bono on the Joshua Tree Tour 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053596v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053596v.jpg2017-05-17T12:52:00.000ZBono of U2 tells Stuart Bailie about the theme of The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, with Rigsy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053619q
Bono on the Joshua Tree Tour 2017
- Bono on Miss Sarajevohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rmyj1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rmyj1.jpg2017-05-16T14:45:00.000ZBono talks about the relevance of Miss Sarajevo and how it can now be applied to Syria...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0533cvb
Bono on Miss Sarajevo
- Bono on Brexithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqmqv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqmqv.jpg2017-05-16T14:35:00.000ZStu finds out what Bono's views are on the implications of Brexit on the NI border...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0533cv5
Bono on Brexit
- The Joshua Tree Tour 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0533fq9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0533fq9.jpg2017-05-16T14:30:00.000ZStu reports on the opening night of U2's The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 with words from Bono.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0533cwz
The Joshua Tree Tour 2017
- Bono tells Chris about U2's first practice of The Joshua Tree in 30 years!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050l99n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050l99n.jpg2017-04-20T07:48:00.000ZBono on U2's Record Store Day release of their Joshua Tree track Red Hill Mining Town.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050l951
Bono tells Chris about U2's first practice of The Joshua Tree in 30 years!
- "Have faith in greatness" DJ Semtex on the Kendrick/U2 collaboration from DAMN.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br6j7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br6j7.jpg2017-04-15T10:16:00.000ZDJ Semtex presses play on the new album DAMN. from Kendrick Lamar.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0505n8g
"Have faith in greatness" DJ Semtex on the Kendrick/U2 collaboration from DAMN.
- ‘It’s important to be unsophisticated’ - Bono and Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 chat to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036dp9j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036dp9j.jpg2015-10-28T11:32:00.000ZBono and Larry on U2's London return: “I hope London missed us as much as we missed it”.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p036g0hw
‘It’s important to be unsophisticated’ - Bono and Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 chat to Simon Mayo
U2 Tracks
Sort by
Beautiful Day
Even Better Than The Real Thing
Pride (In The Name Of Love)
New Year's Day
Sweetest Thing
One
I Will Follow
Mysterious Ways
Where The Streets Have No Name
Zoo Station
Vertigo
Running To Stand Still
With Or Without You
Angel Of Harlem
Stuck In A Moment
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
Latest U2 News
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The end of R.E.M.
-
R.E.M. on meeting David Bowie
-
Michael Stipe from R.E.M. and his beard
-
Jo tests R.E.M. on their modern day acronym knowledge...
-
"How dare you NOT mention my mullet!" - Bono on the original Joshua Tree shows
-
Bono on the Joshua Tree Tour 2017
-
Bono on Miss Sarajevo
-
Bono on Brexit
-
Bono tells Chris about U2's first practice of The Joshua Tree in 30 years!
-
Jo Whiley in conversation with R.E.M.