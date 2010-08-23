Elf PowerFormed 1994
Elf Power
1994
Elf Power Biography (Wikipedia)
Elf Power is an American indie rock band that originated in Athens, Georgia, United States. Currently, the line-up consists of guitarist/vocalist Andrew Rieger, keyboardist Laura Carter, guitarist Dave Wrathgeber, bassist Matthew Garrison, and drummer Peter Alvanos. They are part of the Elephant Six Collective.
Elf Power Tracks
Peel Back The Moon
Elf Power
Peel Back The Moon
Peel Back The Moon
Olde Tyme Wares
Elf Power
Olde Tyme Wares
Olde Tyme Wares
Elf Power Links
