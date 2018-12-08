Nino Gvetadze
Nino Gvetadze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3c654ff-c849-44b0-a204-28f047b3e48d
Nino Gvetadze Biography (Wikipedia)
Nino Gvetadze is a Georgian classical concert pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nino Gvetadze Tracks
Sort by
La Muse et le poète, Op 132
Camille Saint‐Saëns
La Muse et le poète, Op 132
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
La Muse et le poète, Op 132
Last played on
Back to artist