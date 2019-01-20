Conway TwittyBorn 1 September 1933. Died 5 June 1993
Conway Twitty
Conway Twitty Biography
Harold Lloyd Jenkins (September 1, 1933 – June 5, 1993), better known by his stage name Conway Twitty, was an American country music singer. He also had success in the rock and roll, rock, R&B, and pop genres. From 1971 to 1976, Twitty received a string of Country Music Association awards for duets with Loretta Lynn. Although never a member of the Grand Ole Opry, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
Fifteen Years Ago
Conway Twitty
Fifteen Years Ago
Fifteen Years Ago
Tight Fittin' Jeans
Conway Twitty
Tight Fittin' Jeans
Tight Fittin' Jeans
Desperado Love
Conway Twitty
Desperado Love
Desperado Love
It's Only Make Believe
Conway Twitty
It's Only Make Believe
It's Only Make Believe
Mona Lisa
Conway Twitty
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa
Back Street Affair
Conway Twitty
Back Street Affair
Back Street Affair
Truck Drivin' Man
Conway Twitty
Truck Drivin' Man
Truck Drivin' Man
You've Never Been This Far Before
Conway Twitty
You've Never Been This Far Before
You've Never Been This Far Before
Aint It Sad To Stand & Watch Love Die
Conway Twitty
Aint It Sad To Stand & Watch Love Die
Aint It Sad To Stand & Watch Love Die
Hello Darlin'
Conway Twitty
Hello Darlin'
Hello Darlin'
Happy Birthday Darlin'
Conway Twitty
Happy Birthday Darlin'
Happy Birthday Darlin'
Tower Of Tears
Conway Twitty
Tower Of Tears
Tower Of Tears
Lonely Blue Boy
Conway Twitty
Lonely Blue Boy
Lonely Blue Boy
A Wound Time Can't Erase
Conway Twitty
A Wound Time Can't Erase
A Wound Time Can't Erase
As Soon As I Hang Up The Phone
Conway Twitty
As Soon As I Hang Up The Phone
As Soon As I Hang Up The Phone
Thats My Job
Conway Twitty
Thats My Job
Thats My Job
Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
Loretta Lynn
Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
I Can't Stop Loving You
Conway Twitty
I Can't Stop Loving You
I Can't Stop Loving You
That Kind Of Girl
Conway Twitty
That Kind Of Girl
That Kind Of Girl
Hey Little Lucy! (Don'tcha Put No Lipstick On)
Conway Twitty
Hey Little Lucy! (Don'tcha Put No Lipstick On)
C'est Si Bon
Conway Twitty
C'est Si Bon
C'est Si Bon
