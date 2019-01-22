Stephen Ellis Garrett (November 11, 1974 – February 25, 2008), also known as Static Major, was a Grammy Award-winning American recording artist and record producer from Louisville, Kentucky, USA. He was a member of the R&B trio Playa. Static Major gained posthumous fame for writing and appearing on Lil Wayne's 2008 album Tha Carter III on the song "Lollipop". He was a songwriter for several artists, including Aaliyah, Ginuwine, Pretty Ricky, and Destiny's Child.

Static wrote most of the lyrics on Aaliyah's self-titled 2001 album. A YouTube video featuring Static Major alongside Smoke E. Digglera of Playa was also heavily sampled on Drake's song "Look What You've Done" from his 2011 album Take Care. He died unexpectedly in his hospital room; his debut album was not released.