Rachel Nicholls is an English soprano in opera and concert.
Symphony no. 3 for soprano and orchestra
Michael Tippett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpg
Nelson Mass (Missa in Angustiis) Hob XXII:11 - Kyrie
Joseph Haydn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpg
Ave Maris Stella
Cecilia McDowall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cnlv.jpg
The Crimson Bird (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17)
Nicola LeFanu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gjqzr.jpg
Träume, No 5 of Wesendonck Lieder
Richard Wagner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpg
Performer
Stehe Still!, No 2 of Wesendonck Lieder
Richard Wagner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpg
Performer
Ave maris stella - motet for soprano, chorus and strings
Cecilia McDowall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cnlv.jpg
Proses lyriques for voice and piano [words: Debussy]
Claude Debussy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpg
Wesendonck-Lieder for voice and piano
Richard Wagner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpg
Adieu, thou dreary pile (from The Duenna)
Thomas Linley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cnlv.jpg
Performer
When Sable night (from The Duenna)
Thomas Linley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cnlv.jpg
Performer
By him we love offended (The Duenna)
Thomas Linley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cnlv.jpg
Performer
Nay, nay, you must not stay (from The Fairy Prince)
Robin Tritschler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6gf.jpg
Melt earth to sea (from The Fairy Prince)
Rachel Nicholls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cnlv.jpg
Performer
Seek you Majesty (from The Fairy Prince)
Robin Tritschler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6gf.jpg
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Karen Cargill Sings Elgar
Glasgow City Halls
2017-09-28T23:47:46
28
Sep
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Ilan Volkov conducts Rachmaninov Symphony No. 3
Barbican, London
17 Feb 2017
19:30
Barbican, London
2017-02-17T23:47:46
17
Feb
2017
19:30
Easter at King's
King's College Cambridge
2015-04-01T23:47:46
1
Apr
2015
19:30
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Birtwistle at 80: Gawain
Barbican, London
2014-05-16T23:47:46
16
May
2014
19:00
Proms 2009: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-14T23:47:46
14
Aug
2009
