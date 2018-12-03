The WailersSeminal 50s-60s Tacoma instrumental garage rock. Formed 1958. Disbanded 1969
The Wailers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3bd2e9e-3839-48bc-abfa-6b6ad2bdcb8e
The Wailers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wailers, often credited as The Fabulous Wailers, were an American rock band from Tacoma, Washington. They became popular around the United States Pacific Northwest around the late 1950s and the start of the 1960s, performing saxophone-driven R&B and Chuck Berry rock and roll. Their biggest hit was "Tall Cool One", first released in 1959, and they have been credited as being "one of the very first, if not the first, of the American garage bands."
The Wailers Tracks
Could You Be Loved
Bob Marley
Could You Be Loved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
Could You Be Loved
Last played on
Kinky Reggae
Bob Marley
Kinky Reggae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
Kinky Reggae
Last played on
Concrete Jungle
Bob Marley
Concrete Jungle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
Concrete Jungle
Last played on
Mellow Mood
The Wailers
Mellow Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mellow Mood
Last played on
Buffalo Soldier
Bob Marley
Buffalo Soldier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
Buffalo Soldier
Last played on
Stir It Up
The Wailers
Stir It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stir It Up
Last played on
Lively Up Yourself
Bob Marley
Lively Up Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
Lively Up Yourself
Last played on
Roots Rock Reggae
Bob Marley
Roots Rock Reggae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
Roots Rock Reggae
Last played on
Slave Driver
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Slave Driver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp9k.jpglink
Slave Driver
Last played on
Is This Love
Bob Marley
Is This Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
Is This Love
Last played on
One Love/People Get Ready
Bob Marley
One Love/People Get Ready
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
One Love/People Get Ready
Last played on
Jamming
Bob Marley
Jamming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
Jamming
Last played on
Satisfy My Soul
Bob Marley
Satisfy My Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
Satisfy My Soul
Last played on
War
Bob Marley
War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
War
Last played on
No Woman No Cry
Bob Marley
No Woman No Cry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
No Woman No Cry
Last played on
I Shot The Sheriff
Bob Marley
I Shot The Sheriff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
I Shot The Sheriff
Last played on
Roots, Rock, Reggae
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Roots, Rock, Reggae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp9k.jpglink
Roots, Rock, Reggae
Last played on
Concrete Jungle
Bob Marley
Concrete Jungle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlv5.jpglink
Concrete Jungle
Last played on
Out Of Our Tree
The Wailers
Out Of Our Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of Our Tree
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Mar
2019
The Wailers
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
9
Mar
2019
The Wailers
O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
10
Mar
2019
The Wailers
O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
12
Mar
2019
The Wailers
Parr Hall, Liverpool, UK
13
Mar
2019
The Wailers
O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
