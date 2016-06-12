Robert Lowry1826-1899. Born 12 March 1826. Died 25 November 1899
Robert Lowry
1826-03-12
Robert Lowry Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lowry (March 12, 1826 – November 25, 1899) was an American professor of literature, a Baptist minister and composer of gospel hymns.
Robert Lowry Tracks
Nothing But The Blood
Guvna B
Nothing But The Blood
Nothing But The Blood
Last played on
Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus (feat. Ainsley Johns, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell, BCGC & Maxine Brooks)
Robert Lowry
Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus (feat. Ainsley Johns, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell, BCGC & Maxine Brooks)
Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus (feat. Ainsley Johns, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell, BCGC & Maxine Brooks)
Last played on
I need thee, O I need thee
Sam Robson & Sam Robson
I need thee, O I need thee
I need thee, O I need thee
Last played on
Here Is Love, Vast As The Ocean
Dylan Jones
Here Is Love, Vast As The Ocean
Here Is Love, Vast As The Ocean
Last played on
Here is Love, Vast as the Ocean
Robert Lowry
Here is Love, Vast as the Ocean
Here is Love, Vast as the Ocean
Last played on
