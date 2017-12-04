Longy, Editors, Doves, The Cult, Suede, Thee Oh Sees, Steel Pulse, Reef, Idlewild, Stiff Little Fingers, The Skatalites, Pulled Apart By Horses, Hollie Cook, Seth Lakeman, Banco de Gaia, Beans on Toast, The Wildhearts, Angelic Upstarts, Lucia, Mahones, [spunge], The Dreadnoughts, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, The Slow Readers Club, The Lancashire Hotpots, Wildwood Kin, Mad Dog Mcrea, Imperial Leisure, Lady Bird, Justin Sullivan, Indigo Velvet, The Lottery Winners, Heavy Lungs, Bilk, Rev Hammer, The Bar Stool Preachers, The Blinders (UK), Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Headsticks, The Winachi Tribe, Matilda's Scoundrels, Orphan Colours, Bemis, Pattern Pusher, The Blunders, The True Deceivers, The Newcranes, The Social Ignition and Broken Bones Matilda

Catton Hall, Derby, UK