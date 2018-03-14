D-WayneDutch Tech-House DJ & producer Dwayne Megens. Born 1994
D-Wayne
1994
Dwayne Megens (born in Eindhoven, Netherlands September 6, 1994), better known by his stage name D-wayne, is a Dutch house music DJ and music producer. He releases materials through Nervous specialized house label, Steve Aoki's Dim Mak label, Spinnin' Records and most recently on Wall Recordings, Afrojack's record label.
He released his single "Quantum" in 2013 and cooperated with Dutch DJ Afrojack in Freedom featuring Jack McManus. The track appeared on Afrojack's 2014 album Forget the World. Touring with, he has got an official 2015 residency with Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas.
Trap
D-Wayne
Trap
Trap
Think Of Me
D-Wayne
Think Of Me
Think Of Me
Detonate
Leon Bolier
Detonate
Detonate
Gravity
D-Wayne
Gravity
Gravity
Distance
D-Wayne
Distance
Distance
