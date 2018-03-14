Dwayne Megens (born in Eindhoven, Netherlands September 6, 1994), better known by his stage name D-wayne, is a Dutch house music DJ and music producer. He releases materials through Nervous specialized house label, Steve Aoki's Dim Mak label, Spinnin' Records and most recently on Wall Recordings, Afrojack's record label.

He released his single "Quantum" in 2013 and cooperated with Dutch DJ Afrojack in Freedom featuring Jack McManus. The track appeared on Afrojack's 2014 album Forget the World. Touring with, he has got an official 2015 residency with Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas.