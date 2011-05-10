Giuseppe "Peppino" D'Agostino began playing guitar at the age of 10 when he heard his cousin play in church. He is basically self-taught and began picking out tunes by ear. Inspired by musicians like Paco de Lucia, Leo Kottke and Carlos Santana, he was composing and performing throughout Italy by the age of 18.After making his recorded mark in his homeland with his first album Bluerba in 1981 and Silk and Steel two years later — both discs collaborations with fellow players that set the stage for many to follow — he moved to America in 1985. Starting out by performing in the streets and on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, he graduated to playing in restaurants and then club, concert Halls and Festivals after a fellow musician introduced D’Agostino to a booking agent. He made his American recording debut in 1987 with Acoustic Spirit on Shanachie Records.