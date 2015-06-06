Glenn Arthur Ferris (born June 27, 1950) is a jazz trombonist who has also worked in other fields. Outside of jazz he has played for Frank Zappa, Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, and Duran Duran.

He studied classical music from 1958 to 1967, but from 1964 onward he also studied jazz with Don Ellis. He went on to perform with a variety of American musicians in several genres before moving to France in 1980. In France he worked with Tony Scott, Brotherhood of Breath, and Henri Texier. He has led a trio and a quintet and has taught at the Conservatoire de Paris.