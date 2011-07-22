Ravindra Prasad Patnaik is an Indian music composer with more than 75 films to his credits in three south Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil and Kannada (about 30 films)). He won three Filmfare Awards and three Nandi Awards. His Mother tongue is Telugu, though he was born in Orissa while his father was working in Orissa.

Patnaik had entered the film industry with a desire to become a film director, and began first as a music director. It was after cinematographer-turned-director Teja gave him a break, that Patnaik made his directorial debut with the 2008 film Andamaina Manasulo. As of March 2016, he finished his fifth Telugu language film Tulasi Dalam. His brother Gautam Patnaik is a director who made his directorial debut with Keratam (2011).