Eugene Perry
Eugene Perry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3b0d664-351d-4c87-854e-6959eba59941
Eugene Perry Tracks
Sort by
Act I, Scene II 12: Austrian Woman: I kept my distance
John Adams, Al;ice Goodman, The Orchestra Of The Opéra De Lyon, Janice Felty, Eugene Perry & Kent Nagano
Act I, Scene II 12: Austrian Woman: I kept my distance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmbz.jpglink
Act I, Scene II 12: Austrian Woman: I kept my distance
Composer
Librettist
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist