Mezz MezzrowBorn 9 November 1899. Died 5 August 1972
Mezz Mezzrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1899-11-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3aea435-d1fb-45ca-b38d-411335d4717f
Mezz Mezzrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Milton Mesirow (November 9, 1899 – August 5, 1972), better known as Mezz Mezzrow, was an American jazz clarinetist and saxophonist from Chicago, Illinois. He is well known for organizing and financing historic recording sessions with Tommy Ladnier and Sidney Bechet. He also recorded a number of times with Bechet and briefly acted as manager for Louis Armstrong. Mezzrow is equally well remembered as a colorful character, as portrayed in his autobiography, Really the Blues (which takes its title from a Bechet composition), co-written with Bernard Wolfe and published in 1946.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mezz Mezzrow Tracks
Sort by
Blues As We Like 'Em
Mezz Mezzrow
Blues As We Like 'Em
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues As We Like 'Em
Last played on
Blues Avec Un Pont
Milton Sealey, Mezz Mezzrow, Mezz Mezzrow, Peanuts Holland, Kansas Fields & Guy Lognon
Blues Avec Un Pont
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Avec Un Pont
Last played on
Mutiny In The Parlour
Mezz Mezzrow
Mutiny In The Parlour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mutiny In The Parlour
Last played on
Mezz Mezzrow Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist