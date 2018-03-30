Tony McAuleyBorn 24 October 1939. Died 7 June 2003
Tony McAuley
1939-10-24
Tony McAuley Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony McAuley (24 October 1939 – 7 June 2003) was a Northern Irish broadcaster, producer and musician.
Tony McAuley Tracks
Banks Of The Bann
Banks Of The Bann
The Lakes of Coolfin
The Lakes of Coolfin
Master McGrath
Master McGrath
Sliabh Gallen Braes
Sliabh Gallen Braes
