The Fisherman's Friends Biography (Wikipedia)
Fisherman's Friends are a male singing group from Port Isaac, Cornwall, who sing sea shanties. They have been performing locally since 1995, and signed a record deal with Universal Music in March 2010. Whilst essentially an a cappella group, their studio recordings and live performances now often include traditional simple instrumentation.
Cousin Jack
Cousin Jack
Cousin Jack
What Shall We Do With The Drunken Sailor
What Shall We Do With The Drunken Sailor
We Three Kings (Live At BBC Radio Cornwall December 2018)
We Three Kings (Live At BBC Radio Cornwall December 2018)
While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks (Live At BBC Radio Cornwall December 2018)
While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks (Live At BBC Radio Cornwall December 2018)
O Little Town Of Bethlehem (Live At BBC Radio Cornwall December 2018)
O Little Town Of Bethlehem (Live At BBC Radio Cornwall December 2018)
Stars Of The New Year Turning
Stars Of The New Year Turning
Stars Of The New Year Turning
Fire Down Below
Fire Down Below
Fire Down Below
Bold Riley
Bold Riley
Bold Riley
Oh You New York Girls
Oh You New York Girls
Oh You New York Girls
Cadgwith Anthem
Cadgwith Anthem
Cadgwith Anthem
Santiana
Santiana
Santiana
Brightly Beams/Pull For The Shore
Brightly Beams/Pull For The Shore
New York Girls
New York Girls
New York Girls
Jamaica Farewell/ Green Banana Johnny
Jamaica Farewell/ Green Banana Johnny
Jamaica Farewell/ Green Banana Johnny
A Sailor Ain't A Sailor
A Sailor Ain't A Sailor
A Sailor Ain't A Sailor
Stormalong John
Stormalong John
Stormalong John
The Leaving of Liverpool
The Leaving of Liverpool
The Leaving of Liverpool
Oh You New York Girls (Radio 2 Session, 12 Apr 2018)
Oh You New York Girls (Radio 2 Session, 12 Apr 2018)
The Do Ron Ron (Radio 2 Session, 12 Apr 2018)
The Do Ron Ron (Radio 2 Session, 12 Apr 2018)
Bonnie Ship The Diamond (Radio 2 Session, 12 Apr 2018)
Bonnie Ship The Diamond (Radio 2 Session, 12 Apr 2018)
The Padstow Leaving Shanty
The Padstow Leaving Shanty
The Padstow Leaving Shanty
Strike The Bell
Strike The Bell
Strike The Bell
Cap'n Stormio
Cap'n Stormio
Cap'n Stormio
Fire Down Below
Fire Down Below
Fire Down Below
Whip Jamboree
Whip Jamboree
Whip Jamboree
