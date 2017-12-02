Percy Gaston Humphrey (January 13, 1905 – July 22, 1995) was a jazz trumpeter and bandleader in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In addition to his band, Percy Humphrey and His Crescent City Joymakers, for more than thirty years he was leader of the Eureka Brass Band. He also played in the band of the pianist Sweet Emma Barrett. From its opening in the early 1960s until shortly before his death, Humphrey played often at Preservation Hall, traveling internationally for performances with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and his own bands.

Percy Humphrey was the younger brother of clarinetist Willie Humphrey and trombonist Earl Humphrey. His father was clarinetist Willie Eli Humphrey. His grandfather was "Professor" Jim Humphrey, who took the train from New Orleans to sugar cane plantations during the 1890s to teach music to children of plantation workers.

The Eureka Brass Band was founded in 1920 by trumpeter Willie Wilson. The band's members included clarinetists Willie Parker, John Casimir, and George Lewis. In the 1930s Wilson became ill, during which time trumpeter Alcide Landry had nominal control over the band, but after 1937 Wilson's illness forced him to leave permanently. Trombonist Joseph "Red" Clark briefly became the leader, followed by Dominique "T-Boy" Remy, who led it from 1937 through 1946. Humphrey took over the band and led the group for the remainder of its existence.