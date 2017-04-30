Thomas PrestonDied 1563
Thomas Preston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a3a6d407-9fd2-4abc-8d4b-36a8ac5bf1e2
Thomas Preston Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Preston (died c. 1563) was an English organist and composer who held posts at Magdalen College, Oxford, Trinity College, Cambridge, and St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The anonymous ground for keyboard Uppon la mi re (MB, LXVI, 1995) in the collection Add.29996 (London British Library) is often attributed to him.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Preston Tracks
Sort by
Uppon La Mi Re
Thomas Preston
Uppon La Mi Re
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stph7.jpglink
Uppon La Mi Re
Last played on
Uppon le mi re
Thomas Preston
Uppon le mi re
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uppon le mi re
Last played on
Thomas Preston Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist