Tamyra GrayBorn 26 July 1979
Tamyra Gray
1979-07-26
Tamyra Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Tamyra Monica Gray (born July 26, 1979) is an American actress, singer and songwriter, who finished fourth place on the first season of the musical reality competition American Idol in 2002. Post American Idol, Gray has begun acting on Broadway and television. She had a recurring role on the third season of the drama series Boston Public in early 2003.
