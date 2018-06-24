The Idle RaceFormed 1967. Disbanded 1972
The Idle Race
1967
The Idle Race Biography (Wikipedia)
The Idle Race were a British rock group from Birmingham in the late 1960s and early 1970s who had a cult following but never enjoyed mass commercial success. In addition to being the springboard for Jeff Lynne, the band holds a place of significance in British Midlands' pop-rock history as a link between The Move, Electric Light Orchestra, the Steve Gibbons Band and Mike Sheridan & The Nightriders.
The Idle Race Tracks
The Skeleton And The Roundabout
The Idle Race
The Skeleton And The Roundabout
The Skeleton And The Roundabout
Sitting In My Tree
The Idle Race
Sitting In My Tree
Sitting In My Tree
Imposters Of Life's Magazine
The Idle Race
Imposters Of Life's Magazine
Imposters Of Life's Magazine
Girl At The Window
The Idle Race
Girl At The Window
I Like My Toys
The Idle Race
I Like My Toys
I Like My Toys
Come With Me
The Idle Race
Come With Me
Come With Me
Days Of The Broken Arrows
The Idle Race
Days Of The Broken Arrows
Please No More Sad Songs
The Idle Race
Please No More Sad Songs
Please No More Sad Songs
Happy Birthday
The Idle Race
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday
End Of The Road
The Idle Race
End Of The Road
End Of The Road
Worn Red Carpet
The Idle Race
Worn Red Carpet
Worn Red Carpet
My Father's Son
The Idle Race
My Father's Son
My Father's Son
