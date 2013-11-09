Charlie Straight are a Czech indie rock band formed in Třinec, Czech Republic in 2006. They combine indie rock with melodic and often electronic musical elements while also drawing on a Britpop influence. The band is named after a chat nickname that frontman Albert Černý used online one time. They cite influences from a number of other artists including Bat For Lashes, Yuck and Churches. The band have received a number of different awards. The current line up consists of Albert Černý (lead vocals), Jan Cienciala (bass), Michal Šupák (guitar, programming) and Pavel Pilch (drums). One of the band's current ambitions is to play the Glastonbury festival.