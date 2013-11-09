Charlie StraightPop-alternative, Brit-pop. Formed August 2006. Disbanded 7 December 2013
Charlie Straight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a398a5f8-0715-43e9-b6c7-88c9a076ad8b
Charlie Straight Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie Straight are a Czech indie rock band formed in Třinec, Czech Republic in 2006. They combine indie rock with melodic and often electronic musical elements while also drawing on a Britpop influence. The band is named after a chat nickname that frontman Albert Černý used online one time. They cite influences from a number of other artists including Bat For Lashes, Yuck and Churches. The band have received a number of different awards. The current line up consists of Albert Černý (lead vocals), Jan Cienciala (bass), Michal Šupák (guitar, programming) and Pavel Pilch (drums). One of the band's current ambitions is to play the Glastonbury festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Straight Tracks
Sort by
Coco
Charlie Straight
Coco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coco
Last played on
Someone With A Slow Heartbeat (Live In Session)
Charlie Straight
Someone With A Slow Heartbeat (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Sleep Alone (Live In Session)
Charlie Straight
I Sleep Alone (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Sleep Alone (Live In Session)
Last played on
Hi diddle diddle
Charlie Straight
Hi diddle diddle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi diddle diddle
Last played on
Charlie Straight Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist