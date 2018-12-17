Karen Brooks (born April 30, 1954) is an American singer and writer who is best known for a series of singles recorded by Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Patty Loveless, Tanya Tucker, Russell Smith, David Allen Coe, Crystal Gayle and Exile. She won a Grammy for her contribution to the soundtrack for the Sesame Street movie Follow That Bird. She sang a duet with Johnny Cash, "I Will Dance With You", and also with T. G. Sheppard, "Faking Love", which was a number-1 hit for three weeks on the Billboard country chart in February 1983. She also had a number of top 40 songs as a recording artist on Warner Bros. Records.

Brooks was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1954. She attended Justin F. Kimball High School with schoolmate Stevie Ray Vaughan (Class of '72). She was formerly married to Gary P. Nunn, with whom she had one child, a son, Lukin Tolliver Nunn. Her mother, Lynn Brooks, was a make-up artist in the motion-picture industry. During the latter half of the 1970s and the early half of the 1980s, she lent her vocals to recordings by Jerry Jeff Walker, David Allan Coe, Steven Fromholz, Gary P. Nunn, Townes Van Zandt, Anne Murray and Emmylou Harris.