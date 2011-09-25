Maria Socorro Ledesma (born March 16, 1955), better known as Kuh Ledesma, is a Filipino pop and jazz singer, actress, (painter) model and fashion designer. She is known in the Philippines as the 'Pop Diva' and wants herself to be remembered as 'The Renaissance Woman' according to her in her interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda.

Ledesma has been performing for 35 years in the music industry which encompasses more than 1,000 concerts all over the world, numerous awards in the Philippines, and 20 albums in the Philippine recording industry. She was the first Filipino singer to become a recipient of the Salem Music Awards in London in March 1989. In 1997, she released her international debut album Precious in collaboration with American and Filipino songwriters, arrangers and musicians.