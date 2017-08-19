Irvine ArdittiBorn 1953
Irvine Arditti
1953
Irvine Arditti Biography (Wikipedia)
Irvine Arditti (born 1953) is a British violinist, as well as the leader and founder of the Arditti Quartet.
Irvine Arditti Tracks
La Lontananza nostalgica Utopica Futura
Luigi Nono
La Lontananza nostalgica Utopica Futura
La Lontananza nostalgica Utopica Futura
Last played on
Traumwerk Book 3, no 6
James Dillon
Traumwerk Book 3, no 6
Traumwerk Book 3, no 6
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
1993-09-02T23:16:05
2
Sep
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
