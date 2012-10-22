Michele Rosewoman is an American jazz pianist living in New York, NY. She is most notable for her work and recordings with her Quintessence ensemble, as well as her New Yor-Uba ensemble.

Rosewoman has released nine albums, including five with Quintessence and several trio and quartet recordings. Her New Yor-Uba ensemble, featuring Orlando "Puntilla" Rios until his death in 2008, is an Afro-Cuban jazz big band that Rosewoman founded in 1983. It finally released its first album in 2013, in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Rosewoman is also known for her work as a sidewoman on recordings by such artists as Greg Osby, Billy Bang and Ralph Peterson. Before moving to New York City from California in 1978, Rosewoman, who was deeply influenced by Oakland-based pianist/organist Ed Kelly, led several jazz groups in the Oakland area and also performed with Baikida Carroll, Julius Hemphill and Julian Priester. In New York she would play with post-avant-garde musicians Oliver Lake and Billy Bang, as well as with straight-ahead jazz masters Freddie Waits, Rufus Reid, Billy Hart, Reggie Workman and Latin music greats such as Celia Cruz, Chocolate Armenteros, Nicky Marrero, Paquito D'Rivera, Daniel Ponce and others.