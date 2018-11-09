The Coal Porters were a British-American bluegrass band headquartered in London and led by Sid Griffin (mandolin, autoharp, harmonica and vocals) and Neil Robert Herd (guitar and vocals). The group disbanded in July 2018. The other members were Kerenza Peacock (fiddle, vocals), Paul Fitzgerald (banjo, vocals) and Andrew Stafford (bass, vocals). Griffin formed the group in Los Angeles in 1989 and then reorganised the band after moving to London.