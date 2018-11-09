The Coal PortersFormed 1989
The Coal Porters
1989
The Coal Porters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Coal Porters were a British-American bluegrass band headquartered in London and led by Sid Griffin (mandolin, autoharp, harmonica and vocals) and Neil Robert Herd (guitar and vocals). The group disbanded in July 2018. The other members were Kerenza Peacock (fiddle, vocals), Paul Fitzgerald (banjo, vocals) and Andrew Stafford (bass, vocals). Griffin formed the group in Los Angeles in 1989 and then reorganised the band after moving to London.
The Coal Porters Tracks
Heroes
Peace Love And Understanding
A Light From The Mountains
Mr Guthrie
Like A Hurricane
Final Wild Son
Lets Say Goodbye (Like We Said Hello)
The Day The Last Ramone Died
Unhappy Anywhere
Shelter From The Storm
The Old Style Prison Break
Brand New Home
Leaves On The Trees
Another Girl - Another Planet
Chopping The Garlic
Train No. 10-0-5
Another Girl Another Planet (Peter Perrett Universal Music Publishing)
Salad Days
Red Eyed and Blue
Ask Me Again
teenage kicks
Idiot Wind
Barefoot On The Courthouse Lawn
You Only Miss Her When She’s Gone
