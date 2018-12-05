Ronnie McDowellCountry singer. Born 25 March 1950
Ronnie McDowell
1950-03-25
Ronnie McDowell Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Dean McDowell (born March 25, 1950) is an American country music artist. He is best known for his 1977 song "The King Is Gone", a tribute to Elvis Presley, who had recently died. From that single onward, McDowell charted more than thirty Top 40 hits on the Billboard country music charts, though he never experienced further pop success after "The King is Gone." Two of his singles – "Older Women" and "You're Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation" — reached Number One on the country charts, while eleven more reached Top Ten. He has also released more than twenty studio albums, and has been signed to Curb Records since 1986.
