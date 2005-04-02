Shujaat Husain KhanIndian musician and sitar player. Born 19 May 1960
Shujaat Husain Khan
1960-05-19
Shujaat Husain Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Shujaat Husain Khan (born 19 May 1960) is an Indian musician and sitar player of the Imdadkhani gharana (school of music). He has recorded over 60 albums and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for his work with the band Ghazal with Iranian musician Kayhan Kalhor. He also sings frequently. His style of sitar playing, known as gayaki ang, aims to imitate the human voice.
Shujaat Husain Khan Tracks
Raag Shyam Kalyan
Shujaat Husain Khan
Raag Shyam Kalyan
Raag Shyam Kalyan
