Kristeen Young is an American singer-songwriter and pianist. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Young began playing piano as a teenager and later attended art school. She has released seven studio albums. Young has also sung with several artists including David Bowie, Morrissey, Brian Molko of Placebo and The Damned (band). She also recorded with record producer Tony Visconti and drummer Dave Grohl.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia