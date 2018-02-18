Kristeen YoungBorn 1975
Kristeen Young
1975
Kristeen Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristeen Young is an American singer-songwriter and pianist. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Young began playing piano as a teenager and later attended art school. She has released seven studio albums. Young has also sung with several artists including David Bowie, Morrissey, Brian Molko of Placebo and The Damned (band). She also recorded with record producer Tony Visconti and drummer Dave Grohl.
