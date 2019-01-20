Master Rakesh
Master Rakesh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05vqwn8.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a38955e4-7feb-4dea-a876-07c3560b9b40
Master Rakesh Tracks
Sort by
Kangna (feat. Deepti & Shortie)
Dr. Zeus
Kangna (feat. Deepti & Shortie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w1d1.jpglink
Kangna (feat. Deepti & Shortie)
Last played on
Your Bangles
Dr. Zeus
Your Bangles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5pwj.jpglink
Your Bangles
Last played on
Your Bangles (Remix)
Dr. Zeus
Your Bangles (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5pwj.jpglink
Your Bangles (Remix)
Last played on
Kangna
Dr. Zeus
Kangna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5pwj.jpglink
Kangna
Last played on
Kangna (Unplugged)
Dr. Zeus
Kangna (Unplugged)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5pwj.jpglink
Kangna (Unplugged)
Last played on
Bhare Bazar
Master Rakesh
Bhare Bazar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwp9.jpglink
Bhare Bazar
Last played on
Playlists featuring Master Rakesh
Master Rakesh Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jazzy B chats to Rav and Dee!
-
Jazzy B – Asian Network Live 2017 Highlights
-
Jazzy B
-
Jazzy B talks Trendster
-
Behind the Bhangra - Jazzy B
-
Jazzy B World Exclusive
-
Sukshinda Shinda introduces his new track 'Trend' as a world exclusive
-
Lehmber Hussainpuri
-
Sukshinda Shinda talking to Bobby
-
Jazzy B Exclusive 'The Holi War' with Bobby Friction
Back to artist