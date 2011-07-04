Me Vs Hero were a British rock band from Blackpool. The band consisted of lead vocalist Sam Thompson, bassist Michael Booth, guitarists Bobby Pook and Grant Berry and drummer Simon Smith. The band were known for their inclusion of hardcore punk and heavy metal influences to complement their pop punk sound. The band their self-titled EP in January 2009, followed by a second EP release entitled This One's for Our Friend in December 2009, and the following year the band released their debut album Days That Shape Our Lives.

On 25 April 2014 it was announced that they are releasing their second album, I'm Completely Fine later this fall. They also released a new single to coincide with the announcement entitled "Marks of a Slave".

On 18 February 2015, Me Vs Hero announced they were splitting up.

They held a reunion tour for Slam Dunk Festival UK in late May 2018.