Frank C. Stanley (29 December 1868 – 12 December 1910) was a popular American singer, banjoist and recording artist active in the 1890s and the 1900s. He was born William Stanley Grinsted on 29 December 1868 in Orange, New Jersey. He first recorded banjo solos under his own name in October 1891 for Edison then began recording vocal records in 1898 for the National and Norcross Phonograph Companies under the name Frank C. Stanley. He recorded prolifically for Columbia, Victor and Zonophone disc records between 1901 and 1910, alone and as a member of the Columbia and Peerless Quartets. He died of pleurisy on 12 December 1910 at his home in Orange.
