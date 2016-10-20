Thomas M. LauderdaleBorn 1970
Thomas M. Lauderdale
1970
Thomas M. Lauderdale Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Mack Lauderdale (born July 14, 1970) is a musician, largely known for his work with the Portland-based band Pink Martini.
Thomas M. Lauderdale Tracks
Serenade
Franz Schubert
Serenade
Serenade
Joli Garcon
Yves Verbraeken and Thomas M. Lauderdale Bavo Defurne, China Forbes & Thomas M. Lauderdale
Joli Garcon
Joli Garcon
Composer
The Butterfly Song
Alex Marashian and Thomas M. Lauderdale, China Forbes & Thomas M. Lauderdale
The Butterfly Song
The Butterfly Song
Composer
Let's Never Stop Falling In Love
Thomas M. Lauderdale
Let's Never Stop Falling In Love
Let's Never Stop Falling In Love
