Nick GravenitesBorn 2 October 1938
Nick Gravenites
1938-10-02
Nick Gravenites Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas George Gravenites (born October 2, 1938), sometimes performing under the stage names Nick "The Greek" Gravenites and Gravy, is a blues, rock and folk singer and songwriter, best known for his work with Janis Joplin, Mike Bloomfield and several influential bands and individuals of the generation springing from the 1960s and 1970s.
Drive Again
