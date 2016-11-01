Andrew Derek CocupBorn 7 June 1969
Andrew Derek Cocup
1969-06-07
Andrew Derek Cocup Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Cato (born Andrew Derek Cocup; 7 June 1973) is an English musician, record producer and DJ who is currently one half of the electronic music band Groove Armada, the other half being Tom Findlay. He was also involved with Rachel Foster in Weekend Players, another electronic dance group, between 2001 and 2004. His stage name of Cato derives from Cato Road in Clapham, South London, where he lived.
Andrew Derek Cocup Tracks
