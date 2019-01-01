Handsome PoetsFormed 2008
Handsome Poets is a Dutch indie pop band consisting of five members: Tim van Esch (lead singer), Daniel Smit (drummer), Nils Davidse (keyboard), Erik Bruil (guitar) , and Ricardo Szabó (bass guitar). This group was founded in 2009 in Gouda.
