Sima Bina (Persian: سیما بینا‎, Simā Binā, born January 4, 1945 in Birjand, Iran) is a notable Iranian traditional musician, composer, researcher, painter and teacher, described by Radio WDR Germany as the "grand lady of Iranian folk music". Bina's career in the performing arts has spanned more than five decades. Bina has been able to gather and revive a collection of nearly forgotten Iranian folk songs and melodies. She has done extensive research on their origin, which included collecting, recording, writing and re-interpreting popular regional music. Her works cover the entire spectrum of Iranian folk music including Mazandarani music, Kurdish music, Turkmen music, Baloch music, Lur music, Shirazi music, Afghan music, Bakhtiari music, and the music of North and South Khorasan.