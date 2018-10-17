Felix LabandBorn 8 September 1977
Felix Laband
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsbz.jpg
1977-09-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a36e9173-2c46-42c6-b319-e9a4155ef2aa
Felix Laband Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix Laband is an electronic music artist born in 1977 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
He creates light, emotional, minimalist soundscapes by combining several styles, and samples from classical, jazz and old television recordings overlaid with instrumental performances by himself and other guest artists. His music has been described by his record label as 'indietronica' and is similar in some ways to Boards of Canada and Iceland's múm.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Felix Laband Tracks
Sort by
Donkey Rattle
Felix Laband
Donkey Rattle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsbz.jpglink
Donkey Rattle
Last played on
Falling Off A Horse
Felix Laband
Falling Off A Horse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsbz.jpglink
Falling Off A Horse
Last played on
Radio Right Now
Felix Laband
Radio Right Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsbz.jpglink
Radio Right Now
Last played on
Miss Teardrop
Felix Laband
Miss Teardrop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsbz.jpglink
Miss Teardrop
Last played on
Whistling in Tongues
Felix Laband
Whistling in Tongues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsbz.jpglink
Whistling in Tongues
Last played on
Felix Laband Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist