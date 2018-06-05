Tony ScottBop/jazz clarinetist. Born 17 June 1921. Died 28 March 2007
Tony Scott
1921-06-17
Tony Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Scott (born Anthony Joseph Sciacca June 17, 1921 – March 28, 2007) was an American jazz clarinetist and arranger known for an interest in folk music around the world. For most of his career he was held in high esteem in new-age music circles because of his decades-long involvement in music linked to Asian cultures and to meditation.
